iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,441 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

