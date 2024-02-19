iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $91.14 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.