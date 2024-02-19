Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

