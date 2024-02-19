Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.48 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

