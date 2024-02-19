Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 375.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

