JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

