JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Earnings History for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.