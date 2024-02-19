JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.36%.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
