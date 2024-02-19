JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for JFrog in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,243 shares of company stock worth $25,664,138. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 243.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 179.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JFrog by 695.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

