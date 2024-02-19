Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,536 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $164,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24. The company has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
