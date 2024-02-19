Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,392 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $156.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 laggard sports betting stocks that gained from the Super Bowl
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Marathon Oil stock is the place to be if you need value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.