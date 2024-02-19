JW Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

