Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.13 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KW. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.