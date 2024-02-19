Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Key Tronic by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

