Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

