Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.