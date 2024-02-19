Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $123.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.