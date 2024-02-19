Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $167,042,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,750,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $123.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

