LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

