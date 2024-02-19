LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in LivaNova by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

