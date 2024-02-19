LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $64.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

