LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.