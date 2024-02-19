Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $132,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2,060.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,784,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,619.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,231,849 shares of company stock worth $25,354,782 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

