Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $135,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $252.92 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $255.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.