M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Position Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

