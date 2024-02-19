MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.