MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.