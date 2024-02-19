Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 235.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $243.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average is $210.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

