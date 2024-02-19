Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $188,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day moving average of $495.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.