MasterBrand (MBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of MBC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 226.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

