Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) versus Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) and Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Astec Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Astec Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metso Oyj and Astec Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astec Industries $1.27 billion 0.64 -$100,000.00 $0.78 45.76

Profitability

Metso Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astec Industries.

This table compares Metso Oyj and Astec Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A Astec Industries 1.30% 7.54% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metso Oyj and Astec Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 1 1 4 0 2.50 Astec Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

Astec Industries has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Astec Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astec Industries is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Summary

Astec Industries beats Metso Oyj on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services. This segment provides its products to asphalt producers; highway and heavy equipment contractors; utility contractors; sand and gravel producers; construction, demolition, recycle and crushing contractors; forestry and environmental recycling contractors; mine and quarry operators; port and inland terminal authorities; power stations; and domestic and foreign government agencies. The Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures crushing equipment, mobile plants, bulk material handling solutions, vibrating equipment, screening equipment, electrical control centers, modular plants and systems, conveying equipment, plant automation products, portable plants, and mineral processing equipment, as well as offers consulting and engineering services. Astec Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

