Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 353,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 427.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 190,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock valued at $888,719 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

