Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,113,000 after acquiring an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 352.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

