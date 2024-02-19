Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %

ANF stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $122.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile



Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

