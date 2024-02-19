Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE AU opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

