Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.7 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.