Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 153 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.7 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,809.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,809.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,556.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,531.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

