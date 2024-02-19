Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,425 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 338.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.