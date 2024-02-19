Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 22,120 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 196.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSphere Investment Group

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.62 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

