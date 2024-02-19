Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 773 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

