Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

