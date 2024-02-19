Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $366,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $287.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

