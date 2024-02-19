Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $589,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

