Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $676,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Flex stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

