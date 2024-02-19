MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MSA Safety in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

