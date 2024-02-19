Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 161,720 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,646 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBI opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

