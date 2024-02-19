Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

