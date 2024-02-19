Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

