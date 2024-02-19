Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

