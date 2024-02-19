Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.80 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

