Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

