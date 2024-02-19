Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.