Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

